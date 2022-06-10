Police have teamed up with the High Sheriff of Somerset to improve road safety near schools across Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police hae been presented with £4,441.20 from The High Sheriff of Somerset Charitable Trust to purchase 20 parking buddies to be placed outside schools in west and east Somerset.

The parking buddies are usually placed outside schools on the road as reminders to road users to slow down near places frequented by children.

Inspector Julie Denny says: “Across east Somerset, we receive numerous reports of inconsiderate and dangerous driving around schools from both the public and schools.”

“The parking buddies display signs which encourage parents and visitors to think and be considerate when driving around schools. A method which has been successful in other areas of the force in the past.”

“We hope these buddies will make our roads safer for our young children. It only takes one motorist to drive irresponsibly for a child to end up with serious injuries or worse.”

Our Neighbourhood Policing teams will now start identifying and placing the buddies outside schools and will then rotate them around the area. If the initial roll-out of the parking buddies is successful, it is hoped more funding will be secured for future buddies.

The High Sheriff’s Charitable Trust considers applications from across Somerset for initiatives which promote a safer Somerset.

High Sheriff, Jennifer Duke, said: “One simple thing can often make a big difference and the High Sheriff of Somerset Trust is delighted to support Avon and Somerset Police in tackling anti-social parking and speeding outside local schools.”

The trust is funded by local benefactors and fundraising efforts.

Police say that the traffic buddies are just one of the ways they are working to make roads safe. Other road safety work we includes regular speed checks, working with Speedwatch and the local council on other traffic calming measures.