Parking charges set to increase in Burnham and Highbridge later this month

Motorists in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being advised to expect a small increase in parking charges later this month.

Cash-strapped Somerset Council is introducing new fees across the county. The new charges will come into force from August 28th, 2025.

The new fees apply to existing chargeable on-street parking bays and public car parks across the town, as outlined below.

Parking in the busiest car parks such as Pier Street West and Oxford Street will start at 60p for 30 minutes, up from 50p, with two-hour stays rising to £1.90. On-street parking along The Esplanade will go to £1.00 per hour, and a four-hour stay will be £4.10.

A separate consultation is scheduled to start soon on controversial plans to introduce a Somerset-wide Sunday parking charge, new on-street charges in limited waiting bays such as in Burnham High Street, and new fees in currently free car parks.

HOW PARKING FEES ARE CHANGING:

Current Charges in Burnham and Highbridge

Location 30 mins 1 hour 2 hours 3 hours 4 hours All Day Discount Car Park – 0.80 1.50 – 2.80 4.40 Esplanade On Street – 0.90 1.80 2.80 3.90 – High Street Car Park 0.50 0.90 1.80 – 3.90 6.10 Oxford Street Car Park 0.50 0.90 1.80 – 3.30 5.50 Pier Street – Boat Trailer Car Park – – – 5.00 – 7.20 Pier Street East Car Park – 0.90 1.80 – 3.90 6.10 Pier Street South Car Park – 0.90 1.80 – 3.90 6.10 Pier Street West Car Park 0.50 0.90 1.80 – – – South Esplanade On Street – 0.90 1.80 2.80 3.90 – Highbridge Bank Street Car Park 0.50 0.80 1.50 – 2.80 4.40

New Charges in Burnham and Highbridge from August 28th:

Location 30 mins 1 hour 2 hours 3 hours 4 hours All Day Discount Car Park – 0.90 1.60 – 2.90 4.60 Esplanade On Street – 1.00 1.90 2.90 4.10 – High Street Car Park 0.60 1.00 1.90 – 4.10 6.40 Oxford Street Car Park 0.60 1.00 1.90 – 3.50 5.80 Pier Street – Boat Trailer Car Park – – – 5.30 – 7.60 Pier Street East Car Park – 1.00 1.90 – 4.10 6.40 Pier Street South Car Park – 1.00 1.90 – 4.10 6.40 Pier Street West Car Park 0.60 1.00 1.90 – – – South Esplanade On Street – 1.00 1.90 2.90 4.10 – Highbridge Bank Street Car Park 0.60 0.90 1.60 – 2.90 4.60

A full schedule of revised charges is available on the Somerset Council website under Traffic Regulation Orders.