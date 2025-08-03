15.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 08, 2025
Parking charges set to increase in Burnham and Highbridge later this month
News

Parking charges set to increase in Burnham and Highbridge later this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham's B&M car park

Motorists in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being advised to expect a small increase in parking charges later this month.

Cash-strapped Somerset Council is introducing new fees across the county. The new charges will come into force from August 28th, 2025.

The new fees apply to existing chargeable on-street parking bays and public car parks across the town, as outlined below.

Parking in the busiest car parks such as Pier Street West and Oxford Street will start at 60p for 30 minutes, up from 50p, with two-hour stays rising to £1.90.  On-street parking along The Esplanade will go to £1.00 per hour, and a four-hour stay will be £4.10.

A separate consultation is scheduled to start soon on controversial plans to introduce a Somerset-wide Sunday parking charge, new on-street charges in limited waiting bays such as in Burnham High Street, and new fees in currently free car parks.

HOW PARKING FEES ARE CHANGING:

Current Charges in Burnham and Highbridge

Location30 mins1 hour2 hours3 hours4 hoursAll Day
Discount Car Park0.801.502.804.40
Esplanade On Street0.901.802.803.90
High Street Car Park0.500.901.803.906.10
Oxford Street Car Park0.500.901.803.305.50
Pier Street – Boat Trailer Car Park5.007.20
Pier Street East Car Park0.901.803.906.10
Pier Street South Car Park0.901.803.906.10
Pier Street West Car Park0.500.901.80
South Esplanade On Street0.901.802.803.90
Highbridge Bank Street Car Park0.500.801.502.804.40

New Charges in Burnham and Highbridge from August 28th:

Location30 mins1 hour2 hours3 hours4 hoursAll Day
Discount Car Park0.901.602.904.60
Esplanade On Street1.001.902.904.10
High Street Car Park0.601.001.904.106.40
Oxford Street Car Park0.601.001.903.505.80
Pier Street – Boat Trailer Car Park5.307.60
Pier Street East Car Park1.001.904.106.40
Pier Street South Car Park1.001.904.106.40
Pier Street West Car Park0.601.001.90
South Esplanade On Street1.001.902.904.10
Highbridge Bank Street Car Park0.600.901.602.904.60

A full schedule of revised charges is available on the Somerset Council website under Traffic Regulation Orders.

