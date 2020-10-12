Part of Burnham Road and Marine Drive in Highbridge will be closed this week during evenings for roadworks.

Somerset Highways says it is carrying out resurfacing along the road each night from 6.30pm to 11.30pm.

Diversions will be in place to keep traffic moving around the area. Residents will stay have access.

The work started on Monday and is scheduled for a week, subject to weather conditions.

Resurfacing work in Burnham’s Berrow Road was also delayed by the weather last week.

The work has been scheduled for the autumn to minimise disruption.