Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club has closed a section of the wooden walkway next to the club’s pontoons following recent storm damage.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Erik Torkildsen, Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club’s commodore, said: “Recent high tides have damaged several sections of the walkway – the wooden boards were already showing their age and several have gone, leaving gaps.”

He added: “We’ve therefore put up a sign advising people to keep safe and stay well clear.”

“We considered putting bollards up, but they would obviously get washed away on the next set of tides.”

“We have plans afoot to install a new walkway in its place there this year which will cost around £4,000.”