A new path upgrade has created a continuous England Coast Path from Brean Down to Minehead.

Somerset County Council’s Rights of Way team has completed work on a new safe footway in Doniford, marking the completion of one of the last pieces of major work on the England Coast Path along Somerset’s coastline.

The work was completed with support from Natural England and the England Coast Path Establishment Scheme, as part of the Rural Development Programme for England and was made possible with the cooperation of Doniford Farm Park and Historic England for works around the Doniford Stone Cross, which is a Grade II monument.

The decision to create the footway was part of the original establishment works for the England Coast Path, which will now enable trail users to walk safely from Doniford Beach to the bridge over the Swill without needing to walk on the grass verge or in the road, as pictured here.

Claire Newill, Natural England’s Somerset Manager, says: “We know now more than ever just how important it is to get outdoors, to be active in green and blue spaces and how it boosts our physical health and mental wellbeing.”

“We are delighted to have been able to work in partnership with Somerset County Council to create a safe walkway at Doniford, enabling more people to connect with our beautiful natural landscape and seascape.”

“This improvement means that we now have a single continuous England Coast Path from Brean Down to Minehead.”

Somerset County Council works in partnership with Natural England to manage the England Coast Path in Somerset. The National Trail helps attract more visitors to the County and brings benefits for the local economy.

Highbridge county councillor John Woodman, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, adds: “It’s great to see the England Coast Path creating a safer walking environment for everyone in Doniford and nearby Watchet.”

“This latest section of footway improves walking facilities around Doniford Farm Park and the England Coast Path, which is a popular area with locals and visitors alike.”

If you’re interested in helping look after the England Coast Path you can sign up as a Trail Watcher, which will involve adopting a stretch of the trail. By keeping an eye on a stretch that you regularly use and reporting any problems you can help the County Council be more responsive in keeping the trail well maintained and accessible.

See https://volunteering.somerset.gov.uk/opportunities/rights-of-way-trail-watcher-volunteer/ to find out more. For more information on the England Coast Path in Somerset click here.

Pictured: The new safe footway at Doniford runs alongside the Doniford Stone Cross.