Patients urged to order repeat prescriptions ahead of bank holiday

Patients across Somerset are being asked to plan ahead for the August bank holiday weekend (24 – 26 August) by ordering any repeat prescriptions they might need early.



The NHS is advising that repeat prescriptions should be ordered at least seven working days ahead of the bank holiday to guarantee that they will be available in time.

Using the NHS App is the quickest and easiest way to order repeat prescriptions at a time that is convenient to you, and it puts you in greater control of your own health. You can also use it to choose which pharmacy you’d like your medication to be sent to, and to track the progress of your order.

Alternatively, many local pharmacies offer repeat prescription services. Contact your pharmacy directly for assistance. View an A-Z of online pharmacies.

If you cannot use online services, contact your GP practice directly to arrange your repeat prescription.

Dr Bernie Marden – NHS Somerset’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “Please remember to plan ahead and order any repeat prescriptions in plenty of time before the August bank holiday period when GP practices are closed, and some pharmacies will also be closed or opening with reduced hours.

“Don’t wait for your prescription to run out, as it can take time for your request to be approved by your GP practice and dispensed by your pharmacy. We advise planning around seven days in advance.”

In addition to planning ahead, people are also being urged to make sure that they know how to access urgent care if they need to over the August bank holiday weekend, and to support the safe and timely discharge of loved ones who are ready to leave hospital.

NHS Somerset’s Director of Primary Care Sukeina Kassam is urging people to use NHS 111 for all non-emergency healthcare needs.

“We want to remind people that our hospitals can often become very busy over a long bank holiday weekend, and to make NHS 111 their first point of call for all non-emergency healthcare treatment and advice. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 111 or online at: www.111.nhs.uk

“You should still call 999 or go to A&E in an emergency situation when someone is seriously ill or injured, and their life may be at risk. But if you need any other medical help and you’re not sure where to go, please use NHS 111 to get assessed and quickly directed to the right place for you.”

“If needed, NHS 111 can also arrange a call back from a nurse, doctor, or paramedic or they can book you an appointment at a local pharmacy, urgent treatment centre, or hospital A&E department.”

For advice and treatment for minor health concerns, people are also reminded to visit an NHS walk-in or urgent treatment centre, or to think about using the new ‘Pharmacy First’ service, which allows pharmacists to assess and treat patients for common conditions – without the need for a GP appointment or prescription first.

Simply drop in to your local pharmacy and ask for advice – but do remember to call ahead to check their bank holiday opening hours. You can search for your nearest pharmacy and find out their opening times at: www.nhs.uk/find-a-pharmacy

Parents and carers are also reminded that if your child is unwell, you can download Somerset’s HANDi App for expert advice on common childhood illnesses and treatments.

For minor injuries, visit your local Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs). They treat both children and adults.

In Somerset, UTC’s are located in Bridgwater, Burnham on Sea, Chard, Frome, Glastonbury, Minehead, and Shepton Mallet. Using an UTC instead of A&E can reduce wait times. If unsure where to go, visit 111.nhs.uk or call NHS 111 for advice.

UTCs can help with emergency contraception and non-life-threatening conditions.

Find Somerset’s UTCs

For serious and life-threatening emergencies, such as severe chest pain, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding, or sudden weakness, you should go to the nearest A&E or call 999 immediately. Find details of locations on the national NHS website: www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/urgent-and-emergency-care-services