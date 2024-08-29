Patrols by RNLI lifeguards at Burnham and Brean to end after busy season

Lifeguards are not present after Sunday September 1st, however Somerset Council’s beach wardens will continue to be in place, monitoring local beaches.

The RNLI Lifeguards provide an additional service at Burnham and Brean beaches over the peak summer season since July 1st.

They operated alongside Somerset Council’s beach safety staff who are also on duty at Berrow beach. In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Guy Botterill, Regional Lifeguard Lead for the south west, says: “Each year, the RNLI provides a lifeguard service on behalf of the Local Authority or private beach owner, in peak season, and RNLI lifeguards patrol nearly 90 beaches across the south west.” “We’d like to thank our partners for allowing us to provide the service and help to continue to keep people safe when they head to the coast.”