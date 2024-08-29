10.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 30, 2024
News

Patrols by RNLI lifeguards at Burnham and Brean to end after busy season

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Patrols by RNLI lifeguards at Burnham-On-Sea and Brean beaches end this weekend as the peak summer season finishes.

Lifeguards are not present after Sunday September 1st, however Somerset Council’s beach wardens will continue to be in place, monitoring local beaches.

The RNLI Lifeguards provide an additional service at Burnham and Brean beaches over the peak summer season since July 1st.

They operated alongside Somerset Council’s beach safety staff who are also on duty at Berrow beach. In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI Lifeguards

Guy Botterill, Regional Lifeguard Lead for the south west, says: “Each year, the RNLI provides a lifeguard service on behalf of the Local Authority or private beach owner, in peak season, and RNLI lifeguards patrol nearly 90 beaches across the south west.”

“We’d like to thank our partners for allowing us to provide the service and help to continue to keep people safe when they head to the coast.”

To find your nearest lifeguarded beach click here: Lifeguarded Beaches 

