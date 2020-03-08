Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World Wildlife Rescue, will be celebrating her 70th birthday this week with volunteers and the charity’s supporters.

She has always said that she would retire when she reaches 70 but she has changed her mind!

“There is so much happening at Secret World with planning for a new treatment centre having just been given, and we will be starting to build hopefully in September when the numbers of casualties start to slow down,” said Pauline.

“There are exciting times ahead and I want to part of that. Everything that has been achieved through the years has only been possible with the encouragement of supporters, the thousands of hours given by volunteers and the dedication of staff.”

“I can only say thank you to each and every one of them that has enabled me to live a charmed life with the close contact of such beautiful animals.”

Little did Pauline know that, when she accepted her first wildlife casualties in 1986, that she would still be doing it 34 years later.

It is estimated that the charity has cared for over 80,000 wildlife casualties in that time. Her love of wildlife has over the years inspired many people to care and protect British Wildlife.

Seen so many times on TV, Pauline has portrayed the mission of her charity that every animal is important and deserves the best care.

When she started there was little veterinary knowledge of care of wildlife and indeed even today no drugs are licenced for wildlife. Through courses to help people wishing to care for wildlife and veterinary courses for vets and veterinary nurses, Pauline has broadened the knowledge of this profession. Having worked with Quantock Veterinary Hospital from the start, a huge amount of information is now available to many vets around the country.

Highlights have to be the arrival of a Yellow Nosed Albatross, pictured above, never seen before in Britain, Mr Woo the albino Wallaby, the writing of the Badger Rehabilitation policy of Badgers (often quoted in Parliament) and also being part of the creation of the BSAVA manual of Wildlife Casualties that is available for Veterinary Surgeons and Nurses. Pauline has written 4 books about her life and the highs and lows of working with wildlife.

“ My heart felt thanks,” said Pauline, “ has to go to my husband , Derek, who over the years put up with all manner of animals in his home and my son, Simon, who originally ran the charity and still remains involved even today.”