Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 13, 2025
News

Pawlett Art Club exhibition returns this month with local art and cakes for Cancer Research

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Art lovers are invited to enjoy a weekend of creativity and community at the annual Pawlett Art Club Exhibition, taking place on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th August at Pawlett Village Hall.

The exhibition will showcase a wide range of paintings by talented local and Pawlett-based artists, offering visitors the chance to browse and admire unique works.

Entry is free and the event runs from 10.30am to 4.30pm on both days at Pawlett Village Hall (TA6 4RY).

Tea, coffee and homemade cakes will be available throughout the weekend, with all donations going to support Cancer Research UK — a cause close to the hearts of many.

“Whether you’re an art enthusiast or simply looking for a peaceful way to spend the weekend, the Pawlett Art Club Exhibition is a great opportunity to support local artists and a worthy charity,” says a spokesperson.

