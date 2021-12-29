Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to have their say on whether council tax should rise for improved policing.

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Mark Shelford has launched a survey asking local people if they would pay an increase in the policing part of the council tax.

Local policing is funded by a combination of Home Office and other grants as well as council tax contributions, which is known as the precept.

In 2022/23, the Home Office grant funding is increasing to fund additional officers, but Mark Shelford says this is not enough to manage inflationary pressures.

The Government has told PCCs – who are responsible for setting the amount of money local people contribute to policing through council tax – that they can raise the precept next year by £10 for an average band D household.

A £10 increase, approximately 83p per month, would mean any savings that still need to be made would be less likely to impact frontline services. If the policing part of the council tax is not increased, the force would have to make savings, resulting in a reduction of services.

Mark Shelford says: “As PCC, I have to balance the challenges facing policing with local people’s views in order to best resource an efficient and effective police service that can keep people safe.”

“However, I know that any increase in household bills is felt by local people, especially with the impact of the pandemic still being felt. This is why I want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to tell me their thoughts and opinions before I make any decision regarding increasing the precept.”

“I am the voice of local people in policing and when decisions such as an increase in the council tax need to be made, it is incredibly important that I listen to residents’ views. So, whatever your thoughts about a potential increase, please complete this survey to make sure your voice is heard.”

The survey, which runs until 21st January, 2022, is online at: https://bit.ly/3xZkNJL