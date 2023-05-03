A Burnham-On-Sea pensioner has this week recounted his role at Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation 70 years ago while unveiling a display of historic artefacts in the town.

James David Mathewson, 91, was a serving officer at the time and was given a role in the Queen’s Coronaion at Westminster Abbey in June 1953.

Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of the Royal British Legion in Victoria Street has this week unveiled a window display featuring several photos showing James’ role ahead of Saturday’s Coronation of King Charles III.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, James says: “I was 21 at the time and was serving as a gold staff officer in the Royal West Kent Yeomanry Cavalry.”

“The picture on display in the window shows me in my territorial army uniform of the time when I was rehearsing for The Queen besides the Coronation chair.”

“My role was to be the ‘aed to camp to Garter Principal King Of Arms’ carrying the Garter Principal King Of Arms’ crown in my hand during the Coronation service. It was a huge honour and a very memorable day.”

He adds: “I will be watching the King’s Coronaton this weekend with great interest – but it will be nothing like The Queens’ Coronation of 70 years ago.”

“We had 8,000 guests that day in Westminster Abbey – an incredible sight – and they only have 2,000 guests this time.”

Other items on display include photos from inside Westminster Abbey during the Coronation – with James able to point himself out among the congretation.

The Burnham Legion branch’s Ruth Crosby said it is “wonderful to bring Coronation history alive with these local items on display which include a crown and regalia made for the 1977 Jubilee by Bill and Sheila Brown for a local carnival entry.”