A person was killed after being struck by a passing train on the outskirts of Highbridge on Tuesday morning (December 17th).

British Transport Police said the person was hit between Brent Knoll and Highbridge shortly before 8am.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Officers were called to the line in Highbridge shortly before 8am this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.”

“Paramedics also attended however, sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.”

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The line was closed for several hours due to the incident.

If you are affected by this news item, you can contact the Samaritans (116 123) which operate a 24-hour service. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org