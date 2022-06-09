Petrol prices have climbed to a new high in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this week with drivers being warned that the ‘worst could be yet to come’.

The price of petrol and diesel has jumped by over 20p/litre since March as the Ukraine conflict affects worldwide prices, adversely affecting local transport firms such as taxi and haulage operators.

On Thursday evening (June 9th), the Gulf filling station in Highbridge had unleaded at 179.9 and diesel at 188.9p, while Burnham’s two Esso stations had unleaded at 176.9 and diesel at 185.9p.

Asda in Highbridge had unleaded at 174.7 and diesel at 181.7, while Applegreen in Burnham’s Berrow Road was cheapest with unleaded at 172.8 and diesel at 182.8p.

The RAC has called on the government to intervene at the pumps and help lower costs for families, warning that the “worst is yet to come” because of the rising costs of oil due to the war in Ukraine.

“With oil now above 120 US dollars a barrel and sterling still at 1.2 US dollars, worse is still to come,” RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams says.

“More radical government intervention is urgently needed, whether that’s in the form of a further reduction in fuel duty or a VAT cut.”

Local business owners in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge say soaring fuel prices are hitting them adversely.

Dave Regan, who runs Saints Taxis in Burnham-On-Sea, estimates his fuel bill will rise by over £3,000 per vehicle this year, making a total of £9,000 for his three cabs.

He says he cannot change his fares – as they are set by Sedgemoor District Council – so instead his business is having to absorb the higher costs.