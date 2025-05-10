PHOTOS: 100 people join trans rights march at Apex Park in response to Supreme Court ruling

A peaceful march in support of transgender rights took place at Highbridge’s Apex Park on Saturday 10th May in response to the recent UK Supreme Court ruling banning trans people from using public toilets aligned with their gender identity.

Organisers from new local group Waves of Change organised the event which was attended by 100 people. aims to affirm a simple but powerful message: “Trans rights are human rights.”

Supporters gathered in the main car park at Apex Park for opening speeches followed by a march around the Apex Park’s lakes.

A spokesperson says: “All were encouraged to feel free to stand up and say as much or as little as they feel able to. Afterwards, we proceeded on a circular walk around the park and participants brought along flags, placards, and messages of solidarity.”

“The ruling was a dangerous setback for equality and human dignity. This is not just about bathrooms — it’s about safety, visibility, and the basic right to exist in public spaces. It also will affect the safety of women who don’t look like how society says a woman should.”

“Pride on Sea held an event at Apex Park after the murder of Brianna, hoping it wouldn’t get worse — but it has. This peaceful march is important to allow the trans community to see they are not alone. Their allies will not leave them, and now more than ever we stand beside them, shoulder to shoulder.”

“The event was supported by Bridgwater Trades Union Council and held in partnership with Pride on Sea, uniting local and national voices in defence of trans rights.”

“With the current climate both locally and nationally meetings like these are so important to show support.”

“This first grassroots event by Waves of change was open to all who support LGBTQ+ rights. Allies, friends, and community members were urged to stand in solidarity and make their voices heard.”