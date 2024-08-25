PHOTOS: 167th annual East Brent harvest home keeps tradition going

Hundreds of people headed to East Brent on Saturday (August 24th) when the UK’s longest-running Harvest Home returned.

The East Brent Harvest Home first took place in 1857 and apart from the Great War, World War 2, and several breaks including the pandemic, nothing has prevented it taking place.

In a speech at the start of the event, special guests Wells MP Tessa Munt and Revd Steve Bennett praised the organisers for all their work in keeping the tradition running.

Over 400 people from across the Burnham-On-Sea area headed into the marquee for the traditional harvest meal and entertainment, pictured here.

Organiser George Gane thanked Terry Rickard, from Burnham Waste, pictured above, for his “huge and greatly appreciated support” in sponsoring the event.

He added: “The day was fantastic and a great success. Our thanks go to everyone who came along and supported the event, including the committee members, servers, bar staff and helpers.”

During the event, the retired East Brent Harvest Home Flag was displayed, pictured above. Jane Watkins explained in a speech that the flag had been flown on the Knoll since 1957 to celebrate the harvest home.

She added that the event had been restarted in 1957, after WW2, by Frank Woodward, Barbara Woodward and father-in-law David Emery. “The link with the past is that Frank Woodward was brought up at the Rossholme Vicarage by the founder of the harvest home in 1857, Archdeacon Denison,” added Jane.