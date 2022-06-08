More than 200 youngsters from across the area gathered on Burnham-On-Sea beach this week for a mass sandcastle building competition.

Youngsters from Burnham, Highbridge, Berrow, Cheddar, Bridgwater, Wedmore and Berrow were among the groups who took part in the contest, which has been held for more than 20 years.

Local Scouts, Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs and Explorers aged between 4-18 took part in the event between Burnham’s jetty and Pavilion, as pictured here.

Dozens of entries were dug in the sand during the competition, which was held on Monday evening (June 7th).

Dawn Wilson, district commissioner, said she was delighted with how the event had gone, adding:

“It was a fantastic evening with a very good turnout. This event brings together groups from across the district for a fun evening.”