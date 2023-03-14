Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge has presented thousands of pounds to several good causes during its annual presentation evening.

The long-running group has given £1,500 to St. Margaret’s Hospice and £565 to the Freewheelers blood bikes.

£200 was also awarded each to the Highbridge Area FoodBank, BARB Search & Rescue, Children’s Hospice South West, and Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets.

The cheques were handed over on Thursday March 9th at St Andrew’s Church Hall in Burnham-On-Sea by the Moose Ladies Circle members.

All the money was raised throughout the year from donations and various fundraising activities.

Highbridge Area FoodBank’s Rev. Cath Allen received the cheque from Dot Anderson; BARB’s Mark Newman and Criag Dubar received their cheque from Pat Burge; while Children’s Hospice South West’s Lucy Perryman received the award from Dorothy Austin.

Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets’ Lt. Dom Gregory (Commanding Officer), Carol Roberts (Chair of trustees), and cadets Matilda and Philippa received First Aid training aids called choke vests, in lieu of a cheque.

The Freewheelers’ Richard Reeves also received a cheque from Doreen Atyeo which was was organised by Past Ladies President Julia Kattana, but presented on her behalf.

St. Margaret’s Hospice’s Shelagh Fautley – who is a Ladies Circle member and also a hospice volunteer – received £1,500 from Sandra Nicolson which was her nominated charity of the year.

Sandra said: “This is a wonderful result for our first year since the change of organisation. Thank you to all those who helped and supported us.”

Pictured: The charity recipients with some of the Ladies Circle members (photos Mike Lang)