13.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun May 25, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Bird’s eye views of Burnham enjoyed by visitors to St Andrew's...
News

PHOTOS: Bird’s eye views of Burnham enjoyed by visitors to St Andrew’s bell tower open day

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Dozens of people enjoyed these aerial views of Burnham-On-Sea when St Andrew’s Church opened its bell tower to the public on Saturday (May 24th).

The event – scheduled to coincide with Burnham’s food festival – raised funds for much-needed maintenance of the church’s bells, some of which are over 200 years old.

A spokesperson says: “Despite the blustery weather, over 80 people visited St. Andrew’s famous leaning bell tower.”

“Many braved the 108 steps to the top, where they enjoyed stunning views of the local area. St. Andrew’s Church was also open to the public, attracting over 100 visitors before and after their trips up the tower.”


Pictured: The scenes at the St Andrew’s Church open day (Photos Chris Taylor)

Previous article
Highbridge convenience store introduces new parcel lockers service
Next article
BBC1’s ‘One Show’ host opens new-look Brean holiday park facilities after multi-million upgrade

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

All Walls

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
13.6 ° C
14.5 °
13.1 °
91 %
2.7kmh
100 %
Sun
15 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
18 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com