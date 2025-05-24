PHOTOS: Bird’s eye views of Burnham enjoyed by visitors to St Andrew’s bell tower open day

Dozens of people enjoyed these aerial views of Burnham-On-Sea when St Andrew’s Church opened its bell tower to the public on Saturday (May 24th).

The event – scheduled to coincide with Burnham’s food festival – raised funds for much-needed maintenance of the church’s bells, some of which are over 200 years old.

A spokesperson says: “Despite the blustery weather, over 80 people visited St. Andrew’s famous leaning bell tower.”

“Many braved the 108 steps to the top, where they enjoyed stunning views of the local area. St. Andrew’s Church was also open to the public, attracting over 100 visitors before and after their trips up the tower.”



Pictured: The scenes at the St Andrew’s Church open day (Photos Chris Taylor)