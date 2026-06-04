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PHOTOS: Anglers reel in catches at Burnham-On-Sea sea fishing competition

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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More than 20 anglers lined Burnham-On-Sea’s beach on Thursday evening (June 4th) for the latest round of a monthly sea fishing competition overseen by the Weston Sea Angling Club.

Despite blustery winds and a stormy high tide, the monthly event drew a strong turnout and produced an impressive mix of catches throughout the evening.

Sea bass, sole, rays and eels were all reeled in during the evening.

Among the catches was one by Kane Moyle, who has been taking part since January and was delighted to land a 59cm bass, describing it as one of his best local results of the year.

And fellow angler Gary Simons also enjoyed success, bringing in a 60cm bass and saying he was pleased with the catch during a busy evening for the participants.

Organisers from Weston-super-Mare Sea Angling Association (WSM SAA) praised the enthusiasm of those taking part and said the open competition continues to welcome both experienced anglers and newcomers looking to test their skills in Burnham.

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