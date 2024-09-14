PHOTOS: Anniversary of Battle of Britain marked with fly-past over Burnham-On-Sea

The 84th anniversary of the Battle of Britain was marked on Saturday (14th September) with a special fly-past over Burnham-On-Sea by several retired RAF pilots.

Middlezoy Aerodrome Aviation group launched the formation of aircraft to fly over the local area in commemoration.

The formation consisted of a replica WW1 SE5a biplane fighter, flown by ex RAF Harrier pilot Dave Linney, plus an original 1942 WW2 Auster Mk1 Air Observation Post (AOP) aircraft which saw active service in N Africa and Italy in WW2, flown by ex RAF V force pilot Mike Laundy, together with ex Army Air Corp helicopter pilot David Ocklington.

There was also an original 1943 WW2 Mk 5 Auster which saw active service in France and Germany as an AOP from shortly after D-Day until the end of the war, flown by ex RN Fleet Air Arm helicopter pilot Martin Baldock.

Also joining the fly past was an original 1945 Mk 5D Auster which was built during WW2 but the war ended before the aircraft saw active service, flown by ex RN Fleet Air Arm Sea Harrier pilot Tim Taylor.

And there was also an original 1947 Aeronca Champ built in 1947, too late for WW2 but the same type of aircraft flew with the USAF as an observation post during the Korean war, flown by David Jones, a commercial pilot, flying instructor and examiner.

“For the aircraft spotters the SE5a biplane ked the formation, the 3 Austers formed a “v” formation behind the leader, from left to right Mk1, mk5D, mk5, and the Aeronca bringing up the rear,” said organiser Mike Laundy.

They departed Middlezoy aerodrome and headed over Burnham-On-Sea, passing the seafront, pictured here, and then followed the coast to Weston, to overfly the town centre in support of the RAFA members collecting for the RAF benevolent fund.

They then make a turn onto the reverse direction, passing close to Weston pier and seafront, before turning inland towards the M5, and at Highbridge before turning east towards Mark, Blackford and Wedmore then on to Somerton and Langport and returning to Middlezoy. The event was announced here after a late weather check.