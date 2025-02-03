5.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Feb 03, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Dozens of Basset owners gather for annual ‘Basset Waddle’ in Burnham-On-Sea
News

PHOTOS: Dozens of Basset owners gather for annual ‘Basset Waddle’ in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Dozens of basset hounds and their owners gathered in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (February 2nd) for the annual Basset Waddle walk.

Organisers from the Basset Hound Walkers held the yearly gathering, which started at Highbridge’s Apex Park.

The group the headed along the River Brue footpath to Burnham seafront and onto Burnham beach, out to the low lighthouse and back.

“We had a great turn out of over 30 basset hounds with their owners from across the country and thank everyone for supporting the event,” said organiser Dave Patten.

Among the visitors was Luca with his basset hound Douglas, pictured, who travelled from Oxfordshire for the event and stayed the weekend in Burnham.

“It’s a really friendly group to be a part of – and this is a superb flat walk in a lovely part of the country.”

Previous article
PHOTOS: Over 150 attend Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Carnival Presentation Night
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club fundraising day raises £500 for local charities

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
5.6 ° C
6.8 °
5.5 °
90 %
0.5kmh
66 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
2 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com