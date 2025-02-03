PHOTOS: Dozens of Basset owners gather for annual ‘Basset Waddle’ in Burnham-On-Sea

Dozens of basset hounds and their owners gathered in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (February 2nd) for the annual Basset Waddle walk.

Organisers from the Basset Hound Walkers held the yearly gathering, which started at Highbridge’s Apex Park.

The group the headed along the River Brue footpath to Burnham seafront and onto Burnham beach, out to the low lighthouse and back.

“We had a great turn out of over 30 basset hounds with their owners from across the country and thank everyone for supporting the event,” said organiser Dave Patten.

Among the visitors was Luca with his basset hound Douglas, pictured, who travelled from Oxfordshire for the event and stayed the weekend in Burnham.

“It’s a really friendly group to be a part of – and this is a superb flat walk in a lovely part of the country.”