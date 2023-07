Sachduks of litter were collected when The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach held its latest litter clearing event on Saturday (July 29th).

A group of dedicated helpers gathered at the southern end of The Esplanade by the Sailing Club and then headed along the estuary and beach.

Organiser Mark Hollidge thanked those who had attended and said the event had been “another great success,”

Pictured; Saturday’s beach clean in Burnhsn (Photos Ian Cook)