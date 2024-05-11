PHOTOS: Beaches busy in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean on hottest day of 2024 so far

Beaches in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow have been busy as the area experienced its hottest day of the year so far on Saturday (May 11th).

Temperatures in the Burnham-On-Sea area reached 23°C (73.4°F) on Saturday afternoon with more warm weather forecasted today before potential thunderstorms.

These were the busy scenes in Burnham on Saturday when families flocked to the beach to enjoy the warm conditions and many took cooling paddles in the sea.

Somerset Council beach wardens said it had been the busiest day of the year so far on local beaches with around 800 people on Burnham beach at busiest point.

Brean beach was busy too with dozens of cars parked along the sands during the afternoon, pictured here.

The Met Office predicts that temperatures in the Burnham-On-Sea area will be cooler from Monday as wet weather return in the week ahead.

