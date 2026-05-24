Beaches busy in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow as heatwave arrives

These were the busy scenes in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow on Sunday (May 24th) as the area experienced its hottest day of 2026 so far.

Temperatures in Burnham reached 27°C (80.6°F) as the heatwave saw thermometers rising with a spell of hot, humid weather.

Beaches in Burnham, Berrow and Brean were busy with people enjoying the weather, as pictured here. Dozens of paddlers and swimmers cooled off in the sea.

Beach wardens said more than 400 vehicles were parked up on Brean beach on Sunday while around 1,000 people were on Burnham-On-Sea beach during Sunday afternoon.

The seafront car park in Burnham was full with hundreds of vehicles, boosting parking income for Somerset Council. And the National Trust car park at Brean Down was at capacity.

Karl Rawlins at the Little Italy ice cream parlour on Burnham seafront said it had been “the busiest day of the year so far” for trade.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast sees even hotter conditions arriving over the coming week.