The access road onto Berrow beach has this week been closed to all traffic by Sedgemoor District Council following damage from a series of stormy high tides.

As pictured here, the sand has been washed away from the end of the crumbling road surface, leaving a sharp drop onto the beach that the council fears could damage vehicles.

Sedgemoor District Council’s Graham Newing told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Berrow beach will be open this weekend on Saturday. The access point onto the beach has been washed away due to the strong winds and high tides.”

“High tides are here for the next few days but we have arranged a digger for the repair by the weekend. ”

Access to The Sundowner Cafe, next to the Berrow access road, is unaffected and it remains open as usual.