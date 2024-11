A Berrow Christmas gift fair attracted crowds of shoppers on Sunday (November 24th), raising funds for a local cancer support charity.

A wide variety of stalls were set up in Berrow Village Hall for ‘Shop for a Cure for Christmas’, selling Christmas crafts and gifts.

Organiser Holly MacBeth of Somerset Breast Cancer Now thanked everyone who attended and supported the event, saying an “incredible” £1,302.97 was raised.