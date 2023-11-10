Tickets are on sale for a hilarious comedy farce by Berrow drama group Stage 2 Drama.

The show, called ‘Old Actors Never Die… They Simply Lose The Plot’, will be held from November 16th to 18th at 7.30pm each night at Berrow Village Hall.

Director Linda Graves says: “It is the first full-length play that the society has performed in a while, and we’ve had huge amounts of fun putting it all together for you.”

“Three retired actresses, two retired actors, one overly romantic actor and a section of the Russian mafia – what could possibly go wrong with that scenario?”

She adds: “The play is set in the Mount Home for Retired Actors, a home for the elderly like no other. Three women who are ex-wives to the same womanising actor, Edmund Sullivan, reside here, and welcome the arrival of Walter Neville, small part veteran of hundreds of films, and an old friend.”

“All is well until Edmund Sullivan arrives on the run from Russian gangsters. The ladies decide that their ex-husband needs to be saved, which runs into a truly daft journey of farce and great comedy.”

The cast includes Brenda Dibley, Matthew Taylor, Jessie Maddox, Sarah Streeton, Adele Deakin, Milly Smith, Grahame Gould, Linda Graves, Owen Davies, Keith Benham, Angela Morteo.

Tickets are on sale at £8 for adults and £4 for children from Adele on 01278 786765 or 07831 197512 or Grahame on 01278 782319.