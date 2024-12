Burnham-On-Sea town centre has been given a dash of festive colour with scores of shop windows decorated for Christmas.

The winner of Burnham Chamber of Trade’s annual competition to pick the best decorated windows has been announced.

This year’s winner is James & Co in Victoria Street, with the runner-ups La Vela and Dusicake in Abingdon Street. Here, we feature some of the best-decorated shop windows around the town.