Big crowds flocked into Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Saturday (June 4th) to see dozens of vintage and classic vehicles in an event to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Over 80 vehicles from across the seven decades of The Queen’s reign went on display in Burnham High Street and Victoria Street, many decorated with patriotic flags, drawing large crowds of onlookers.

The free event, held on a day of dry weather, was organised by Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade with the support of Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club.

”Along with locally-owned vintage and classic cars and commercials, there were steam rollers and vintage bicycles, stoking up memories from across the years,” said a Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman.

“It was fantastic to see the town centre so busy and a huge thank you goes to everyone who came along to this special event to celebrate the Jubilee.”

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard awarded a trophy for the vehicle she would most like to take home to David Healey for his original 1960 Morris 1000 convertible.

She said: “This was my first car that I owned with my husband and it brought back many wonderful memories for me.”

She added: “It’s been fantastic to see so many people with smiles on their faces enjoying events in Burnham and Highbridge over the last few days to celebrate such a special occasion.”

Also included during Saturday’s event was a special ‘flash mob’ performance from the marvellous local singers of Rock Choir in the High Street, watched by the onlookers.