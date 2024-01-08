Bird watching enthusiasts flocked to Burnham-On-Sea seafront over the weekend after the sighting of an unusual bird.

A Kentish Plover was spotted on the beach near Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard station and then later on Stert Island.

Local birder James Packer, who took this shot of the bird, says the Kentish Plover has appeared in Burnham for the last four winters, as we previously reported here.

“Birders want to see it in the new year because many keep year lists and it’s the only one in the country.”