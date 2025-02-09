4.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Feb 09, 2025
News

Birders flock to Burnham-On-Sea seafront to see Kentish Plover

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Bird watching enthusiasts flocked to Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Saturday (February 8th) after the sighting of an unusual bird.

A Kentish Plover was spotted on the beach near Burnham-On-Sea jetty and then later on Stert Island. There were similar sightings in January 2024.

Local birder James Packer, who took this shot of the bird, says the Kentish Plover has appeared in Burnham for the last few winters, as we previously reported here.

“Birders want to see it in the new year because many keep year lists and it’s the only one in the country.”

