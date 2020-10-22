This was all that remained of a VW Polo after it was destroyed in a fire in West Huntspill this evening (Thursday).

Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called to Mill Green Close in West Huntspill near Highbridge at 4.44pm.

The owner of the VW Polo told Burnham-On-Sea.com he had pulled the vehicle over when it began smoking and was shocked to see it burst into flames. No-one was hurt.

A fire service spokesman said: “One fire appliance from Burnham attended the car on fire, which was well alight on arrival.”

“Crews got to work with breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to put the fire out.”

“The fire caused severe damage, and the cause was accidental ignition.”