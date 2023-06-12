A brave Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has jumped out of a plane to raise funds for a local charity.

Tawnie Radford has completed a skydive for mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory.

“This was probably one of the scariest but the most amazing thing I’ve done!” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Naturally I’m quite an adventurous type, but my mental health can sometimes intervene with this – where it gets the better of me and causes me to feel too anxious to do the things that I know are authentic to my personality.”

“So for that, I’m really proud of this achievement today, and it’s given me the encouragement to also find the bravery in overcoming the other anxious thoughts that I have daily.”

“Mental health can be a sensitive topic for many of us, and I think it’s important that we continue to address it more openly – I wanted to fundraise for In Charley’s Memory as I think having charities like these, especially this charity, which also works hard to make therapy financially assessable and non-time restrictive, is so important in giving people a safe space to try and deal with heavy emotions and feel less isolated with their mental wellbeing.”

“In order for a flower to grow, it needs both the rain and the sun – it’s okay to not feel 100% all of the time, and I find this mindset can help in giving ourselves compassion when we may be having a darker day.”

“I’m so so pleased with the amount that’s been raised so far – In Charley’s Memory deserves all of the support it can get and I’m grateful I’ve been given the opportunity to do so.”

Tawnie has raised £500 for us so far, and the fundraiser is currently still open with domations welcome via this link.