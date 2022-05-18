Internationally acclaimed sand artist Simon Beck has this week created his first full design of the year on Brean beach.

On Wednesday (May 18th), he created a 12-pointed, 200-metre wide design on the beach next to Brean Down.

A regular sight on Brean beach, the 63-year-old Taunton resident creates perfect, detailed geometrical designs using a large rake and a compass.

The former cartographer created his first design on snow in the Alps in 2004, and his first sand design in 2014. In 2020, we reported here that he had created his 500th design in snow and sand.

He said at the time: “I have a lifetime ambition of making 1,000 drawings by the time I reach the age of 80 so I feel a certain amount of achievement to be at 500.”