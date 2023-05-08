Internationally acclaimed sand artist Simon Beck has this week unveiled his 200th sand art design during his latest visit to Brean beach.

On Sunday (May 7th), he created the 200-metre wide design on the sands next to Brean Down, as pictured here.

“My 200th piece of sand art – which is my 188th here at Brean – was a five-pointed star divided into five segments, each with 16 elements and a twist,” said Simon as he finished the complex design just before the tide washed it away.

A regular sight on Brean beach, the 64-year-old Taunton resident creates perfect, detailed geometrical designs using only a large rake and a compass.

The former cartographer created his first design on snow in the Alps in 2004, and his first sand design in 2014.

He said: “I have a lifetime ambition of making 1,000 drawings by the time I reach the age of 80.”

 
