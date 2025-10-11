PHOTOS: Brean Ladies night raises funds for local breast cancer charity

A dazzling Ladies Night light up Brean Leisure Park on Friday night (October 10th) with an evening of entertainment and fundraising in support of Somerset Breast Cancer Now.

The event was held at The Wonkey Donkey (formerly The Tavern), with lively entertainment including male acts, a drag artist, and a charity raffle.

Holly MacBeth, Chairperson of Somerset Breast Cancer Now, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a wonderful evening and thank everybody who supported us.”

“This event is always a chance to have fun, let your hair down, and raise money for a cause that touches so many lives.”

All proceeds will go directly towards supporting those affected by breast cancer across Somerset.

Last year’s Brean Ladies Night raised over £5,200, as reported here.