Over £2,400 as been raised at a ladies night held in aid of a Burnham-On-Sea based breast cancer support charity.

Somerset Breast Cancer Now – formerly known as Somerset Breakthrough Breast Cancer – held its first ladies night for two years in Brean on Friday 25th March due to the pandemic.

Organiser Holly Macbeth says: “Our ladies night was a brilliant, fantastic evening for our charity. I’m pleased to say you helped to raise over £2,450.”

“Huge thanks go to Holiday Resort Unity for hosting our event at the Tavern and the House family, Jon Chunkie Russell, Amber Moule, Ali Evely and all the staff at the Tavern.”

“We also thank our amazing DJ, host and dear friend Buster, to our male acts & drag baroness Mary Golds who promised to come back with a bang and they did!”

We also thank Sentiments who kindly supplied our decorations and to many local business and supporters who kindly donated raffle prizes. Your generosity and kindness in these difficult times has just overwhelmed us all yet again!”

“We also thank our lady guests who were on top form! You sang, you danced, we drank and we came together in support of Breast Cancer Now.”

“We have received so many kind messages of thanks, it’s very much appreciated and we honestly love doing this, we know how much this event means to you but more importantly how what we do supports the charity’s vital work needed.”

“So thank you once again from the bottom of our hearts for supporting us once again & we can’t wait to see you on October 7th 2022 for round two!”