Burnham-On-Sea’s hopes of achieving success in the Britain In Bloom competition have been given a boost this week when the judges visited the town.



Burnham In Bloom Chairman Dave Perrett and the town’s Deputy Mayor Sharon Perry gave the two judges a guided tour of the town on Thursday (July 7th), as pictured here.

Dave told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the judges had been “impressed” by the quality of public flower displays in the town centre and along the seafront.

“We hope that we’ve done well – they were enthusiastic about the town. It was a positive visit and our hopes of a gold award this year are very alive.”

“The judges started off by the fountain in Old Station Approach, and then visited various lcoal locations including the seafront, High Street, Kathleen Chambers and Beaufort House care homes, Burnham Infants School and St Andrew’s School plus Apex Park.”

He thanked Sedgemoor District Council’s Clean Surroundings Team and the Town Council for their support.

We won’t find out the outcome of the judging until the autumn when the winning towns in the Britain In Bloom competition are officially announced.