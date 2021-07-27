Burnham-On-Sea’s chances of achieving success in the prestigious Britain In Bloom competition have been given a boost this week.



Burnham In Bloom’s Dave Perrett and Jo Brown gave regional judge Richard Beale a guided tour of the town on Wednesday (July 27th).

They said he was impressed by Burnham’s tidiness and floral displays, with hopes high of success.

“We hope that we’ve done well – it was a good visit and our hopes of Burnham winning an award this year are very much alive,” said Dave.

“The judge started off at the fountain next to May’s Cafe, then went to the Sailing Club along the seafront, visiting Marine Cove, the Manor Gardens, Kathleen Chambers, Pembroke Close, Home Farm, Burnham Infants School, G&H Tyres, the High Street and Sunny Lawns plus the replica railway signal box in Old Station Approach.”

Dave added: “The grass verges and flower displays are in great this year. We won’t know until the ceremony in Weston later this year how we’ve done, but we are hoping for a favourable outcome.”

Burnham Freemasons were thanked for their support in maintaining flower tubs in the High Street, plus the town and district councils.

In 2019, we reported here that the town won a silver pennant award in the competition.