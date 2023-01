An evening of music from ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ runner-up Dennis DeMille was held at Brean Country Club on New Year’s Eve.

Dozens of people headed to the Brean venue on Saturday night to see in the New Year and celebrate the start of 2023.

Guests enjoyed a formal three-course meal with swing music from Dennis DeMille, a singer/songwriter from Weston who was a 2018 Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist.