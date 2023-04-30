More than 150 people attended Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society’s annual Spring Concert on Saturday (29th April).

The event took place at St. Andrew’s Church in Burnham – the first time the society has performed there since before the pandemic started in 2020.

“This was an interesting concert of classical and show music to suit lovers of both genres,” said spokeswoman Julie Skinner.

“The choir performed Haydn’s Maria Theresa Mass, along with selections from Westside Story, Mamma Mia and The Phantom of the Opera.”

Musical director James Davies conducted the choir, along with an orchestral ensemble of professional musicians and a strong performance by soloist Kate Tucker.

Among those attending were Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard who said it had been a “wonderful evening.”