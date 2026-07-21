PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge King Alfred School students wow audiences at summer show

Burnham and Highbridge students at King Alfred School Academy received cheers and applause this week as their annual summer show brought colour, comedy and big musical numbers to the school hall.

The production of Anything Goes, performed under the banner All Aboard for a TKASA Triumph, proved a hit with families, staff and the wider community, with every performance playing to a packed audience and leaving the cast delighted by the reaction.

The hall was transformed into the S.S. American thanks to a ship set built from scratch by Mr Panter, giving the show a striking backdrop that helped lift the atmosphere from the opening scene.

Students threw themselves into the acting, singing and dancing with confidence, delivering sharp comic timing, polished choreography and accents that added to the fun of the story.

Many in the audience commented afterwards that the standard of the production felt close to professional, praising the great vocals, strong character work and the attention to detail in the props and staging.

The show was led creatively by Miss Holly Keeble, with support from Mrs Martin, Miss Gardener, Mr John and Mr Cupples, whose guidance helped the cast bring energy and personality to every moment.

For TKASA, the success of Anything Goes was another reminder of the school’s strong creative spirit and the teamwork that runs through its performing arts.

Holly said: “The students did four magnificent shows to brilliant audiences and we’ve had amazing feedback! They took on a challenging show which has a very particular style – they had to take on iconic songs, deliver the quick wit and learn new styles of dance such as tap dancing!”

“They rose to the challenge brilliantly and we’re so proud of them all!” she said, adding that the school’s next production will be announced in September and will be performed in March 2027.