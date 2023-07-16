Britain In Bloom judges will be visiting Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this week to assess the two towns’ entries into the prestigious annual competition.

Final touches are being made to spruce up flower beds, hanging baskets and flower displays in the towns ahead of the judging.

Somerset Council has been planting flower beds and planters along the seafront and roundabouts in recent days for the summer holiday season, as pictured here.

Burnham and Highbridge won a silver award in the 2022 regional competition. This year, Burnham In Bloom organiser Dave Perrett says he has “high hopes” for more success.

He says: “A lot of work is put in to make the towns as colourful as possible over the summer and I’m hopeful we will do well again in the regional competition.”

Britain in Bloom is a competition that “allows groups to compete on a regional or national level by using gardening to transform their communities.”

A full of pack of information for the judges has been prepared to demonstrate the community involvement, including beach cleans, council projects and local business involvement.