Residents and traders in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge pulled on their festive woolies to mark national Christmas Jumper Day on Friday (December 13th).

Around four million people across the UK were expected to wear a Christmas jumper on Friday, donning extravagant knitted designs while raising funds for good causes.

Local companies joining the event included Merryweather Williams and Costa Coffee in Burnham, plus Sopha and Highbridge Caravans.