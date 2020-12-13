Burnham and Highbridge Town Band gave a special outdoor performance of Christmas music on the town’s seafront on Saturday (December 12th).

The band played Carols and festive tunes for a couple of hours in the winter sunshine in front of a socially distanced gathering of onlookers.

Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey and Deputy Mayor Cllr Andy Hodge were among the visitors to show their support after the Town Council gave them funding last year.

The band will play again on the seafront next to the Bay View Cafe on Saturday 19th December, weather permitting.

A spokeswoman thanked those who attended for their support, adding: “It was great to see some of the local people who support us enjoying this special festive performance in place of our full concert which would usually be taking place.”