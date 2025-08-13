PHOTOS: Burnham Baptist Church hosts popular family fun day

Families from across Burnham-On-Sea flocked to College Street on Tuesday (August 12th) to enjoy a lively and welcoming Family Fun Day hosted by the town’s Baptist Church.

The annual event, organised by church volunteers, offered a morning of free entertainment including bouncy castles, craft tables, games and refreshments — all designed to bring the community together during the summer holidays.

Local families were seen enjoying the relaxed atmosphere, with children laughing and playing while parents chatted with members of the church.

The event also gave visitors a chance to learn more about the church’s year-round youth activities.

Baptist Minister Rob Howlett told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The day was another resounding success, with the church volunteers all pulling together to make this free event a truly memorable occasion.”

”We understand how hard it is for families to provide entertainment for their children during the six-week summer holiday, and this is our way of giving back to the community.”

The church runs several regular groups for children and families throughout the year. On Tuesday mornings during term time, the popular Tiny Tots group welcomes parents and carers from 9.30am to 11.30am.

For just £2 per family, little ones can enjoy crafts, games and live singing in a safe and friendly environment.

For school-aged children (4–11), the Remix club takes place every Thursday evening from 5.30pm. The free club offers action songs, Bible stories, crafts and games, all supervised by DBS-checked volunteers. Children are encouraged to bring their friends along for an evening of fun and fellowship.

The church says it hopes to continue offering these inclusive events and groups to support families in Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area.