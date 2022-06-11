A Burnham-On-Sea beach clean was carried out by a dedicated group of volunteers on Saturday (June 11th).

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea beach organised the latest clean-up near the Sailing Club where rubbish regularly collects at the mouth of the River Brue estuary.

Organiser Mark Hollidge said: “We had 21 workers in total, including two children, and collected 15 bags of litter.”

“That’s 15 bags of rubbish that won’t be washed back out into the sea.”

“It is the smaller stuff which presents more of a threat to wildlife as it can be easily swallowed.”

“On a positive note, there is definitely less rubbish being washed up on the banks of the River Brue compared to a few years ago, and certain items, such as plastic ear bud sticks, are almost non existent. We used to collect hundreds of them. If only they would ban polystyrene.”

Afterwards, the team enjoyed refreshments in the Sailing Club clubhouse.

The next litter pick will be in July and details will be issued on Burnham-On-Sea.com.