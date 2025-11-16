PHOTOS: Burnham & Highbridge Men’s Shed Open Day showcases group’s activities

Burnham & Highbridge Men’s Shed opened its doors to the community on Saturday (November 15th) with a special Open Day at the Morland Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge.

The event featured a hands-on woodturning demonstration, a sale of used tools and crafts, and an opportunity to meet members of the Burnham & Highbridge Crafters.

Chairman Peter Kelbrick said: “We had a steady stream of visitors and thank everyone for their support. There was lots of interest shown in our activities.”

He added that the group is keen to welcome new members: “The Shed is perfect for anyone feeling bored, lonely, or simply curious about picking up a new interest or rekindling old skills. Whether you’re looking to learn, make, or just socialise, the Shed offers a relaxed and friendly environment with no pressure and no commitments.”

Members have access to a woodworking workshop, tools and machinery, and can work on personal projects or contribute to community initiatives. The Shed is run by volunteers of all skill levels who are happy to share their knowledge, with every session including a chat and a cuppa.

Regular sessions are held throughout the week. The Men’s Shed is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.45am–12.45pm and 1.45pm–4.45pm. The Ladies Shed meets Mondays from 9am–12pm and Thursdays from 6pm–8pm (without tuition). The Crafters Group gathers on Mondays from 9.30am–12.30pm.

For more information, contact the Men’s Shed on 07852 506641, the Ladies Shed on 07810 200441, or the Crafters Group on 07554 949591. General enquiries can be sent to bhmenshed@gmail.com.