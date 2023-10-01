Hundreds of pounds have been raised in Burnham-On-Sea during several fundraising events held as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Burnham Sailing Club, Burnham’s Ritz Social Club, Towans Care Home and Burnham’s Costa Coffee store all held fundraising events with proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support as part of their annual fundraiser.

Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club’s day-long fundraiser saw cakes and coffees on sale at the club on the South Esplanade, raising £302, pictured above.

Burnham’s Towans Care Home also held a Tea and Cake day supported by its residents and families on Friday, which raised £300, pictured below.

And a busy coffee and cakes morning at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club also raised £205.39 for the charity during a special event.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s nationwide Coffee Mornings began 30 years ago and have become one of the UK’s largest charity fundraising events of the year.