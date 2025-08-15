PHOTOS: Burnham marks 80th anniversary of VJ Day with ceremony

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on Friday (15th August) with a ceremony to honour the end of World War II and pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed.

A two-minute silence was observed at 12 noon next to the flagpole in Old Station Approach, Burnham, with a fly-past overhead.

Scores of residents and visitors gathered to join the memorial and pause in reflection and remembrance, as pictured here.

“Immediately following the silence, a flag-raising ceremony took place, symbolising peace, resilience and national gratitude,” said Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, who led the event with Rev Cheryl Hawkins and members of Burnham’s Royal British Legion.